<p>Mysuru: It was an evening packed with joyful activities to explore creativity, pleasure of story telling, writing and reading books for children between 3 and 15 years at 'Mysuru Children's Literature Festival-2025' at JCAC (Jagannatha Centre for Art and Culture) at Vijayanagar in the city on Sunday.</p><p>The fest was organised by Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust (MLFCT) and Mysuru Book Clubs Charitable Trust (MBCCT).</p><p>It was curated by Shubha Sanjay Urs, founder and president of the MLFCT and the MBCCT, to encourage meaningful growth of children, to nourish their imagination and creativity.</p><p>The children enjoyed the activities while munching cup cakes, shopping books, handmade creative products, and more.</p><p>Member of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar inaugurated the fest and released books authored by three children Akriti Sharath, Aditi Aditya, Ronish Bathija and an author Chandni Chhabra.</p><p>Trishika lauded the organisers, sharing how it helps children to explore the magic of reading books. She urged them to host such fests every month. She recollected her own experience of picking her books from the library as a child. She called on the parents to utilise such opportunities held at heritage city Mysuru, to nourish the creativity and talents of children.</p><p>The little author Akriti Sharath shared how writing the book helped her express herself creatively and share values of friendships and relationships. Aditi Aditya shared how Sudha Murty inspired her to write. Ronish Bathija shared how dreams come true when you work for them and believe them.</p><p>Kids were inspired to develop a taste for writing, reading books; realise how they can express themselves creatively through writing, drawing and more at interactive sessions with noted personalities. They enjoyed sessions: 'Haha Tales from Here and There' with Shyam Madhavan Sarada; 'An Absence of Squirrels' with Aparna Kapur; 'Stories of Wit and Wisdom' with Hema Malini Devi; 'Go Wild' with Chandini Chhabra and 'Gajaa MaJaa' with Ashok Rajagopalan.</p><p>The authors highlighted how thrilling it is to read books, keeping off their gadgets like tabs and mobile phones. They highlighted the impact of reading out books for children.</p><p>"The fest was fun to learn with a variety of activities at one place besides shopping handmade products like crochets by Shimsha, witness traditional board games like 'Pagade', 'Aluguli Mane' at stalls" said Rishvi S Pagaria, Class 3 student.</p><p>The kids rendered shlokas, anchored the event, drew their faces on a wall 'Show us your festive face'. The fest also gave opportunities to showcase creative pouches and more by intellectually challenged students of Mythri Charitable trust. It also provided a platform for artists like Harshitha Shetty to introduce dot mandala art and resin art.</p><p>Kids were enthralled with Puppet Show by Rangaputtali team and a session by Phaneesh on 'Robotics'.</p>