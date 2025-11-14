Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Building India’s EV backbone at home

Building India’s EV backbone at home

India’s EV future must be developed, not assembled. India has already shown that it can scale fast; now it must prove that it can design deep.
Yogesh Pandit
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 22:06 IST
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 22:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
IndiaEVOpinionPanorama

Follow us on :

Follow Us