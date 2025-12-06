<p>Mysuru: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed for the ‘Swastha Mysuru’ initiative, launched by HH Srikantadatta Narasimharaja (HHSN) Wadiyar Foundation and Arogya World India Trust, in Mysuru, on Friday, in the presence of Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.</p><p>The Health department signed the MoU for the campaign which is being implemented in collaboration with HHSN Wadiyar Foundation and Arogya World India Trust. It is a step towards preventing non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and promoting healthy living among Mysuru residents.</p>.Concerns over Mysuru losing heritage charm, green cover as plans are afoot for mega infrastructure projects .<p>After inaugurating ‘Swastha Mysuru’ at Wadiyar Centre for Architecture, in Mysuru, on Friday, Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the Arogya World has successfully implemented a similar programme in Bengaluru. “The Mysuru chapter under the banner ‘Swastha Mysuru’ is a commendable continuation. The health department is committed to supporting the initiative, hoping that it will significantly enhance the health and lifestyle of Mysuru citizens over the next two years,” he said.</p><p>The minister noted that the health department has already rolled out the ‘Gruha Arogya’ programme across Karnataka, under which individuals above 30 years of age are screened for diabetes, hypertension, select cancers, and 14 other non-communicable diseases, with free medicines provided. “Over one crore people have already been screened,” he stated.</p><p>Highlighting the importance of health and education as the backbone of the nation, Dinesh Gundu Rao stressed that public support and socially-driven organisations play an important role alongside the government in creating health awareness. He advised the citizens to adopt a healthy diet and avoid junk food to maintain good health.</p><p>HHSN Wadiyar Foundation chairperson Pramoda Devi Wadiyar said that the Mysuru programme will focus on raising awareness about NCDs, following the success of the ‘Healthy Bengaluru’ initiative. She expressed her gratitude for the support received from the health department.</p><p>Arogya World founder Nalini Saligram stated that nearly 80 per cent of the people suffer from diabetes or heart-related issues, while 40 per cent face cancer risks. “If we do not act now, the NCDs may lead to a major crisis in the future,” she warned.</p><p><strong>Swastha Mysuru</strong></p><p>Under the Swastha Mysuru initiative, 15 companies, hospitals, government bodies, and civil society organisations have joined hands and pledged to promote a healthier Mysuru, over the next two years. </p><p>The campaign aims to increase NCD screening, encourage physical activity, improve healthy eating habits, enhance mental health awareness, and strengthen adolescent healthcare.</p>