<p>Mysuru: From eight year old Likith Shetty to 84 year old Major Gen (Retd) Sudhir G Vombatkere about 500 people took out an 'awareness walk' for conservation of Chamundi Hill in Mysuru on Sunday morning.</p><p>Several environmentalists, environment organisations, seers of various mutts, Mysureans joined the walk led by 'Parisarakkaagi Naavu' taken as part of a movement to protect the environment, spiritual serenity of the Hill. </p>.KPCC spokesperson Lakshmana discusses farmers' issues with DC in Mysuru.<p>Wearing green caps, tying green tapes on arms, they sang songs, held placards and climbed 1000 steps of Chamundi Hill. They raised voice against concretisation, commercialisation atop Chamundi Hill and demanded to protect the natural beauty of Hill. They mainly opposed works worth Rs 45.71 crore taken under PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme of the Central Government which have begun atop Chamundi Hill. </p><p>Parisarakkaagi Naavu President A T Ramaswamy who led the walk said, "this walk is the first step of a comprehensive movement planned to protect the environment of Chamundi hill from hazards like sewage released to reserve forest area in the absence of Sewage Treatment plant atop hill."</p><p>Parashuramegowda of Parisarakkaagi Naavu said that they have planned a series of activities like a signature campaign to save Chamundi Hill. </p><p>Kappatagudda Nandiveri Mutt seer Shivakumara Swami (Gadag), said, "Chamundi Hill is a cultural centre and hence various seers have come together to demand for protection of religious sanctity of the hill. We do not need destruction of hill in the name of development with concrete structures. We just need a plastic-free, garbage-free, clean and hygiene environment. We should protect clean city image of Mysuru, among devotees from across the world who visit the Shrine. Environment is God, protecting it is Dharma and real service. Chamundi Hill doesn't just belong to Mysureans but for all Kannadigas and we need to fight together to protect it." </p><p>Vasanthkumar Mysoremath said, "Mysureans should take a movement similar to 'Save Aravalis' to save Chamundi Hill." </p><p>Founding working president of Mysore Grahakara Parishat, Bhamy V Shenoy said, "Several structures like a restaurant, silk showroom have come atop hill. But as per RTI filed by MGP none of these structures have permits. People don't have to shop silk saree atop hill. It is high time all the shops and houses are relocated from the hill; encroachments are cleared; private vehicles to the hill are banned." </p><p>Sudhir Vombatkere reiterated about embracing 'pilgrimage-based tourism' and opposing 'commercial tourism-based development', to protect the heritage value of the hill. </p><p>Heritage expert N S Rangaraju also reiterated to prevent undue pressure on geology of the hillock with unscientific developments. </p><p>Protect greenery and heritage of entire Mysuru:</p><p>Environmentalists Srikantmurthy and Shivakumar (who are promoting sustainable concepts like gifting saplings for special occasions), felt that Mysureans should come together and work effectively with officials and concerned ministers to protect the hill and even entire greenery and heritage of Mysuru. "We should stay consistent, and even fight constantly with all commitment and conviction to save an estimated 770 trees which we may lose due to proposed elevated flyover/grade separators on Hunsur road and JLB road Corridors before the projects take off. We should even fight for all environmental causes like preventing usage of trees for illumination for any functions."</p><p>Meanwhile Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority Secretary M J Roopa said that they have taken works under PRASAD only after forest and environment clearance from concerned departments. These works are only to enhance basic amenities to growing numbers of pilgrims; to ensure their safety and comfort and to streamline the arrangements for hassle free darshan of Goddess. They have only taken up works of queue mantapa, toilets, foot wear stand, cloak room, drinking water facilities, entrance plaza to house information centre, ticket counter, an entrance arch and improvement of view points. </p><p>Kamal Gopinath of PUCL said, "Queue mantapa will be another unwanted structure." </p><p>Seers Nijalingeswara Swami (Belagavi), Basavarajendra Swami (Hassan), Mallesha Swami (Kodagu); politicians M K Somashekar, Kautilya Raghu; Environmentalists Leela Shivakumar, Gantaiah, Kusuma Ayarahalli, Gayathri and others participated. </p><p>Noted environmentalist Krupakar said, "Chamundi hill is situated on Deccan Plateau, featuring pink granite, housing rare flora and fauna. It's a living space and a landmark. Despite efforts several European Countries have been unable to reverse or re-establish their natural wealth. So it is high time the Government forms a team of experts who can come up with a vision for sustainable development of Mysuru with aesthetic value and preserving whatever green-natural wealth we are left with."</p>