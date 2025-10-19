Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Mysureans urge government to recognise more tourism destinations in Mysuru

They urge to develop residences of more iconic personalities like Mysore K Vasudevacharya, former President of India-Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, just like R K Narayan's.
Last Updated : 19 October 2025, 08:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2025, 08:42 IST
KarnatakaMysuruKarnatak newstourism department

Follow us on :

Follow Us