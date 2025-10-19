<p>The Tourism department has recently declared 1,275 new destinations in Karnataka, including 13 in Mysuru, as tourism centres, as part of the new tourism policy 2024-29. Mysureans feel that there are more tourism destinations, heritage structures, and residences of many more iconic personalities in Mysuru, which can be developed and promoted as tourism destinations, just like Narayan's residence. 

Officials said, "The Tourism department got proposals, from Deputy Commissioners of all districts and chairpersons of Tourism Development Authorities, to identify, declare and develop hidden gems - tourism destinations with historical, religious importance, value of intangible heritage, cultural identity and more.

"This initiative was to promote the tourist destinations to attract the same number of tourists just like the popular ones. Mysuru DC G Lakshmikanth Reddy had sent the proposal of 13 destinations in April this year. It includes Sri Jwalamukhi Tripurasundari Amma temple of Uttanahalli, residence of R K Narayan, Mysore Silk weaving factory, Railway Museum, St Joseph's Cathedral-St Philomena's shrine, Oriental Research Institute, Shukavana of Sri Ganapathi Ashrama-Avadootha Datta Peeta, Sri Mutt of Sri Sutturu Sri Kshethra of Nanjangud taluk; Sri Sidilumallikarjunaswamy temple of Periyapatna; Sri Mahalakshmi Sametha Gunja Narasimhaswamy temple of T Narsipur taluk; Beladakuppe Sri Mahadeshwaraswamy temple of Sarguru taluk; and Bheemanakolli Sri Mahadeshwaraswami temple of HD Kote taluk. </p><p>Writer Rasipuram Krishnaswami Iyer Narayanaswami lived and penned some of the masterpieces in his Yadavagiri home of Mysuru, built in 1952 until he moved to Chennai in the 1990s. After he passed away in 2001, his family headed to sell it to a developer, who was set to demolish it. With the initiative of the then MUDA Commissioner C G Bethsurmath, who later served as MCC Commissioner, the bungalow was declared as a heritage structure. The MCC purchased it at a cost of Rs 2.40 crore. It was restored and developed as a museum at a cost of Rs 35 Lakh. Inspired by the visit to William Shakespeare's home in Stratford-Upon-Avon, England, Bethsurmath took up the initiative to conserve it. The museum gives a glimpse of RKN's life and works by showcasing his personal belongings like suits, stole, watch, spectacles, rare photographs, awards, and citations. </p><p>Former director of Tourism department Dr K V Rajendra shared that, "Many masterpieces like 'Malgudi Days' of Narayan have reflections of Old Mysuru, an intangible heritage of Mysuru. Hence we decided to declare it as a tourism destination. Cooperation of the family members, of such personalities, is vital besides the government's initiative to purchase and develop them". </p><p>Several Mysureans feel that the house of Carnatic music composer Mysore K Vasudevacharya on Sayyaji Rao Road - a hub for musicians and connoisseurs where concerts are held - should also be restored. Vasudevacharya composed Varnas, Thillanas, Javalis and Shlokas besides Keerthanes and Krithis like 'Maamavathu Sri Saraswathi'. Recently CM Siddaramaiah agreed to hold a programme on his birth (May 28, 1865) or death anniversary (May 17, 1961), in his memory, following a demand by MLA T S Srivatsa.</p><p>Member of the Heritage Experts Committee N S Rangaraju said, "Padmalaya, residence of journalist and philanthropist M Vankatakrishnaiah (Tataiah) on Dewan's Road, which houses the Lokayukta Office is also in a dilapidated condition. It needs to be restored and developed".</p><p>"Professor's quarters of University of Mysore in Saraswathipuram, where first VP and second President of India Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan resided as a professor of Philosophy in Maharaja's College from 1918 to 1921, known as Radhakrishnan Centre for Philosophy and Indian Culture, was restored in 2012. It can be declared as a tourist destination. They can throw light on heritage structures like Shilpi Nilaya - residence of Sir M Visweswaraya which houses the PWD office, too" he added.</p><p>Rangaraju suggested that they can develop houses of legendary personalities like writer Kuvempu, and musician Pitilu Chowdaiah as museums. </p><p>"By recognising new tourist destinations, people can be retained in Mysuru for a longer period, benefiting the tourism sector," said Mysuru Hotel Owners' Association head C Narayana Gowda.</p><p>"Mysuru has about 600 heritage structures, but 32 are declared as State protected monuments, seven as Central protected monuments, and 129 as heritage structures by MUDA. They all need to be conserved to promote Heritage tourism with a proper route map," Rangaraju said. </p><p>Even though Mysuru has at least 96 tourist destinations, the Tourism department has recognised, listed and funded (for basic amenities) only 26 of them. Only Chamundi Hill, Mysuru Palace and Zoo attract more than five lakh tourists per month, while seven others like Sri Chennakeshava temple of Somanathapura attract over 10,000 tourists. The rest attract less than 500 or nil.</p><p>Hence former DC Rajendra and former Tourism JD M K Savitha decided to promote less popular destinations and had planned to design theme-based tourism circuits, to promote religious, museum, and eco tourism. </p>