Mysuru, Chamarajanagar districts to get 13 new ambulances

<p>Mysuru: Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts will get 13 new ambulances soon to provide timely and adequate treatment to reduce mortality and morbidity in case of injuries, mainly due to road traffic accidents, burns, drowning and falls.</p><p>The Department of Health and Family Welfare has given administrative approval for Rs 10 crore to procure the ambulances and also medical equipment required at district and taluk hospitals in both districts. </p><p>The procurements will help strengthen services under the National Programme for Prevention and Management of Trauma and Burn Injuries (NPPMT and BI) to provide proper pre-hospital, hospital and post-hospital level care for cases of injuries. The services will be enhanced to reduce deaths and further complications, probable disabilities due to injuries and provide effective rehabilitative interventions in case of disability.</p><p><strong>In Mysuru district </strong></p><p>In <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru </a>district, the Health Department is providing an 'Advanced Life Support' ambulance to the Mysuru District Hospital; and seven 'Basic Life Support' ambulances to taluk hospitals in Hunsur, Periyapatna, HD Kote, T Narsipur, K R Nagar, and Nanjangud, and new taluk hospital coming up at Sargur, according to Mysuru District Health Officer P C Kumarswamy. </p><p>He added that they are getting two ambulances with CSR funds. They will give one each to the newly established Namma Clinic at Chamundi Hills and the PHC at Saligrama, Kumarswamy said. </p><p>"At present, in Mysuru district, apart from 33 '108' ambulances, there are 39 ambulances of the Health Department. There are six in Mysuru city, including two at DHO office, two at Mysuru District Hospital, one at Jayanagar Community Healthcare Centre; six each in T Narsipur and Nanjangud taluks; nine in HD Kote taluk; four in Hunsur taluk; three in Periyapatna and five in K R Nagar," Kumarswamy informed. </p><p><strong>Chamarajanagar</strong></p><p>In <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chamarajanagar-district">Chamarajanagar </a>district, the department is providing an 'Advanced Life Support' ambulance to the Chamarajanagar district hospital. Four 'Basic Life Support' ambulances to Gundlupet Government Hospital, Yelandur Government Hospital, Kollegal Government Hospital and to the new taluk hospital coming up at Hanur, according to Chamarajanagar District Health Officer S Chidambar. </p><p>At present, there are 12 ambulances of the Health Department and eight '108' ambulances; while two '108' ambulances are defunct in Chamarajanagar district. </p><p>Even now, at least 10% of the emergency cases of accidents on highways, especially those related to head injuries, are referred to Mysuru for trauma care, as there is only one CT scan equipment available in the Chamarajanagar Medical College Hospital. So, the new ambulances will help shift and save more people who need emergency trauma care in Mysuru. While the Health Department is providing all the equipment needed in the district, including a CT scan machine under the NPPMT and BI, it will also reduce the referrals to Mysuru, health officials said.<br> <br>As per the estimates of the Union Health Department, more than 10% of deaths in India could be attributed to injuries. The annual burn incidence in India is approximately 6 million to 7 million. </p><p>In Mysuru city alone, there were 1,130 accidents. As many as 172 people died in 161 fatal accidents, and 1,159 people were injured in 969 non-fatal accidents in 2024.</p><p>Also, the Burns Casualty Block at K R Hospital of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute treated 243 cases of burns in 2023; as many as 254 cases in 2024; and 197 cases in 2025 so far this year since January, according to Mohan G Kakola, head of the Department of Plastic Surgery and Burns, MMC and RI, K R Hospital. </p>