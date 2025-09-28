<p>Mysuru: On Day 7 of Dasara, it was time for people to see display of several breeds of dogs at a pet show at J K ground; enjoy the art fair at Lalitha Kale and Karakushala Dasara at CAVA campus next to the DC office.</p><p>Attractive creative formations by 3,000 drones at a drone show in Bannimantapa ground was like icing on the cake. Several people also participated in a 10K run organised by the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports. Amid dog lovers, even dog squad of city police also displayed their dogs at the Pet show. </p><p><strong>Art fair features works by government school kids</strong></p><p>The art fair provided a platform to exhibit several forms of art works by artists. They even gave opportunity to exhibit paintings of government school students including H B Vishnuprasad a class 9 student of Government school of KM Doddi, Maddur taluk of Mandya district, and V Jagdish, a class 10 student of Adarsha Vidyalaya at Sosale in T Narsipur taluk of Mysuru district. </p><p>K Sangeetha, Art teacher at Government high school of G B Sargur village of H D Kote taluk had come along with her students Sinchana and Bindhu of Class 10. She displayed several paintings of various forms of her students.</p>.<p>Some major attractions at the fair were 3D miniatures of heritage structures by K Thulasi Raman and team; traditional Mysuru paintings by Trupthi Pradyumna and H Leelavathi; paintings including portrait of CM Siddaramaiah by artist Mohan Singh; coffee paintings by Amit Dewhare; paintings in the form of key chains, book marks by Vaishnavi Adiga and more.</p><p>People were seen getting live charcoal portraits by M N Sirish, pencil drawing caricatures by Vasanthakumar. They even got names carved with micro art on chalk pieces by S Dhanush. They even bought frames of handwritten Kannada slogans by M R Nayan, Preetham Kanpeth. </p><p>People continued to purchase Banjaara Lambaani traditional chadars by Roopa T Jadhav and team from Beladadi Thaandaa, Gadag district, North Karnataka; and jewels made of brass with Dhokra craft by Kamalkanth Patnayak from Odisha.</p><p>MLA Tanveer Sait inaugurated the fair along with Deputy Special Officer of Lalithakale, Karakushala Dasara Sub-Committee, CAVA Dean A Devaraju and CAVA Administrative Officer Nirmala Matapathi.</p>