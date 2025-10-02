<p>Mysuru: The idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, which will be kept in the 750-kg golden howdah to be carried by Dasara veteran elephant Abhimanyu during the Jamboo Savari procession in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, was brought in a tableau from Chamundi Hill to Mysuru palace on Thursday morning.</p><p>Adorned in an orange Mysore Silk saree, the idol was brought amid the tunes of nagaswara and Vedaghosha in the tableau. The mini-procession was cancelled this year.</p><p>"The saree was specially woven by the KSIC for the goddess. Dasara executive committee, led by district in-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa and Deputy Commissioner G Lakshmikanth Reddy, bought the saree," Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority secretary M J Roopa told DH.</p>.Mysuru Dasara: City of Palaces decked up for the 'D-Day'.<p>The tableau started from the hill after chief priest of Sri Chamundeshwari temple N Shashishekar Dixit offered a pooja on Thursday around 9 am. Roopa accompanied the idol and handed it over to Mysore Palace Board deputy director T S Subramanya around 10.30 am. The idol will be housed in the golden howdah.</p><p>The tableau passed via Sangolli Rayanna Circle (Chamundi Hill circle), Lalitha Mahal Palace road, Ittigegoodu (Indira Nagar) and reached the palace through the Jayamarthanda gate. A customary pooja was offered near Sri Sathyanarayana Swamy temple at Ittigegoodu. People offered obeisance to the goddess along the route.</p>.Mysuru: Dasara Elephants ready for Jumbo Savari procession after 50 days practice.<p>International Booker Prize award winner Banu Mushtaq inaugurated the Dasara celebrations atop the Chamundi Hill, along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on September 22 by lighting a lamp before this same idol, which was in a silver mantapa. The idol, which is usually kept at Gombe Thotti of the palace, was taken to the hill on September 16 for the inauguration programme.</p>