<p>Mysuru: Mysuru district Court received a bomb threat call and an e-mail on Tuesday morning and it was found to be a hoax call. </p><p>The Court proceedings were halted for the first half of the day. All the advocates, staff and clients were evacuated from the Court premises. </p> .Let Mysuru become startup laboratory: Former chairman of ISRO.<p>Lakshmipuram police rushed to Court premises along with Anti sabotage check team and confirmed that it was a hoax call and mail. After all the thorough checks, they found that it was a hoax mail. </p><p>The Court proceedings were continued for the second half of the day. </p>