Mysuru District Court receives bomb threat, halts proceedings

A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot and was conducting a thorough search of the premises, a senior police officer said.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 07:36 IST
Published 06 January 2026, 07:36 IST
