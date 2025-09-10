Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Mysuru Palace spruces up for Dasara; defunct bulbs replaced for illumination

The workers are geared up to complete the works before the inauguration of the Dasara festival, which will be held for 11 days this year, from September 22 to October 2.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 17:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 September 2025, 17:28 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMysuruMysuru PalaceDasara

Follow us on :

Follow Us