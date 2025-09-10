<p>Mysuru: The illuminated Mysuru Palace is one of the major attractions during Dasara festival that attracts thousands of visitors from across Karnataka and beyond.</p><p>With just a few days left for the Dasara festivities, the Palace Board has taken up annual maintenance of replacing defunct bulbs, to ensure uniform illumination of the Palace during the Dasara celebrations. Around 15,000 to 20,000 incandescent bulbs are replaced while nearly 1 lakh bulbs are used for the illumination. </p><p>The workers are geared up to complete the works before the inauguration of the Dasara festival, which will be held for 11 days this year, from September 22 to October 2.</p><p>The bulbs are replaced every year, during Dasara, as some of them get defunct due to rains, wind and also pigeons. The defunct bulbs on the main Palace building, Jayamarthanda, Varaha and Balarama gates and also on the temples are being replaced with new ones.</p><p>Thousands of people visit Mysuru Palace, to soak in the golden hue that lights up the sky, when the lights are switched on. It is also a photographer's delight. Some parts of the Palace are being spruced up for the celebration, with a new coat of paint, minor restoration and beautification works. </p>.President Murmu treated with royal cuisine at Mysuru Palace.<p>In order to ensure speedy completion of the works, they have been taken up in three categories. While painting, restoration and patch works are taken up under civil works, replacement of bulbs, maintenance of sound and light units are done under electric works and the Horticulture department has taken up gardening. However, sound and light shows are suspended during the 10-day Dasara festivities.</p><p>The authorities are concentrating more on lighting. Electricians have taken up annual maintenance of the electric circuits, bulbs and other units. The heritage light poles, high mast poles are also being painted and minor works have been taken up.</p><p>The Palace is illuminated with one lakh bulbs and nearly 15 per cent bulbs are replaced annually during Dasara, said Mysuru Palace Board Deputy Director T S Subramanya. </p><p>The bulbs used for the Palace illumination are 15-watt incandescent bulbs, which produce a golden hue, during the night, bringing a golden glow to the whole premises. The bulbs are procured from a Delhi-based company every year, said the officer. </p>