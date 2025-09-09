<p>Mysuru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> police on Tuesday stopped members of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike and other Hindu organisations from taking out a 'Chamundi Hill Chalo' march. They also stopped members of the Dalit Mahasabha who tried to take out a march to counter the 'Chamundi Hill Chalo' protest. </p>.<p>Members of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike and other organisations had organised the 'Chamundi Hill Chalo' march to protest against the statement of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">DK Shivakumar </a>that Hindu temples are not the property of only Hindus and also to oppose the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mysuru/mysuru-administration-extends-formal-invitation-to-banu-mushtaq-to-inaugurate-dasara-2025-3710549">invitation extended to International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq</a> to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara, over her 2023 statement on Kannada Bhuvaneshwari.</p><p>The group also linked their march to the ongoing developments in the temple town of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmasthala">Dharmasthala</a>. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, members of the Dalit Mahasabha, who tried to take out a march in support of Banu Mushtaq, to counter the 'Chamundi Hill Chalo', were taken into custody.</p><p>When the protesters gathered at Kurubarahalli Circle on Chamundi Hill Road on Tuesday morning, to take out a padayatra to the Chamundeshwari temple atop the hill, police personnel took them, including TS Srivathsa, MLA, into custody.</p>.Dasara 2025 inauguration: Wadiyar seeks clarification from Banu Mushtaq.<p>The MLA expressed anger over the police action. He asked, "Why are you arresting people who are on the roadside, even though there are no prohibitory orders?”</p><p>However, the police convinced the leaders of both groups that there may be law and order problems, as permission had not been given for either of the protests.</p>.Banu Mushtaq is a writer in Kannada with love for the language: Siddaramaiah . <p>BJP city unit president and former MLA L Nagendra, former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, Sushruth Gowda and other leaders, along with women activists, were taken into custody as a precautionary measure.</p><p>Around 500 police personnel from civil, City Armed Reserve, Commando unit, and Chamundi Force have been deployed at Kurubarahalli Circle and around the Chamundi Hill.</p>