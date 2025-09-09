Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Mysuru police stop 'Chamundi Hill Chalo' protest by Hindu Jagarana Vedike

Counter-march organised by Dalit Mahasabha also stopped
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 06:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 September 2025, 06:44 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysurubanu mushtaq

Follow us on :

Follow Us