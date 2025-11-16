Nettakallappa Aquatic Centre teams enter title round NRJ State Junior Aquatic Waterpolo Championship in Mysuru

<p>Bengaluru: It was double joy for Nettakallappa Aquatic Centre (NAC) as both their teams scored dominant wins to enter the boys’ and girls’ final respectively at the NRJ State Junior Aquatic Waterpolo Championship in Mysuru on Saturday. </p><p>In the boys’ semifinal, NAC raced away to a 10-2 victory and will meet Star Aquatics who defeated SwimLife 14-8 in the other last-four encounter. </p><p>The NAC girls put on an even superior show as they trounced Seaworld Aquatics 19-4 to moved into the title clash. Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre is the other team in the final after they beat Swimlife 20-8. </p><p>Results: (Semifinals): Boys: NAC: 10 bt BAC: 2; Star: 14 bt SwimLife: 8.</p><p>Girls: NAC: 19 bt Seaworld: 4; BAC: 20 vs SwimLife: 8. </p>