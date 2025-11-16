Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Nettakallappa Aquatic Centre teams enter title round NRJ State Junior Aquatic Waterpolo Championship in Mysuru

In the boys’ semifinal, NAC raced away to a 10-2 victory and will meet Star Aquatics who defeated SwimLife 14-8 in the other last-four encounter.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 05:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2025, 05:04 IST
Karnataka NewsSwimming

Follow us on :

Follow Us