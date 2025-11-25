Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
What India can do about its low inflation problem

What India can do about its low inflation problem

Recognising that inflation isn't the threat it was comes with its own dangers. The rupee is likely to come under further pressure.
Bloomberg Opinion
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 10:32 IST
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 10:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Inflation in India is slowing considerably

Inflation in India is slowing considerably

Credit: Bloomberg Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsBusiness NewsOpinionInflation

Follow us on :

Follow Us