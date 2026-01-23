<p>Mysuru: The Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, is holding an ‘Open House’ programme up to January 25, Sunday.</p><p>According to a press note from Shrikant Shirali, Principal Director and Head of CIPET-Mysuru, the event, scheduled to be held at the institute premises from 9 am to 6 pm, is open to students and the general public. Visitors will have the opportunity to witness live demonstrations of modern technologies and advanced machinery used in the plastics industry.</p>.Mysuru's CSIR–CFTRI collaborates with Kudumbashree to empower women.<p>The programme includes guided tours of the institute’s laboratories, tool rooms, and plastic product manufacturing units. Additionally, experienced faculty members and industry experts will deliver lectures and provide career guidance, including information on educational facilities and employment opportunities in the sector.</p><p>CIPET-Mysuru, under the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals (Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers), has urged the public to make use of this opportunity. </p><p>For details, contact: 94802 53024 or 97914 31827.</p>