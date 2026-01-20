<p>Mysuru: A large number of people, including farmers, members of Dalit and Kannada organisations and others, along with environmentalists and youths launched an indefinite protest, 'Save Kabini', for conservation of forest in a peaceful manner, in front of the taluk office in H D Kote, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru </a>district, on Tuesday.</p><p>The protest is being staged against illegal resorts, hotels and commercial buildings near the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kabini">Kabini </a>backwaters, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nagarhole">Nagarahole</a>-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bandipur">Bandipur </a>forest buffer zone, and also at places coming under eco-sensitive zone limits.</p><p> The protesters, who gathered in front of the taluk office raised slogans against the government and the district administration.</p>.Mysuru: Campaign to 'Save Kabini' backwaters gains momentum on social media.<p>They pointed out that these illegal structures violate the Forest Act and Wildlife Conservation Act. Public and organisations have submitted memorandum a number of times to taluk and district administration to draw their attention to the issue, but no action has been taken in this regard, they said. Hence, an indefinite protest has been launched demanding that illegal buildings and resorts in Kabini backwaters and also surrounding areas be cleared and eco-sensitive zone norms be strictly followed. They demanded that the district administration take immediate action to protect the forest, wildlife and environment.</p>