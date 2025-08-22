Menu
Police open fire, arrest prime accused in jewellery shop heist in Karnataka

Halagur CPI B S Sridhar and team opened fire at the prime accused, E S Kiran, 25, when he tried to escape after attacking the police personnel on Thursday night.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 16:21 IST
Published 22 August 2025, 16:21 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimeMysuru

