<p>Malavalli: Police had to open fire in self defence to arrest the accused in connection with the jewellery shop heist and murder of a witness at Kirugavalu village in Malavalli taluk on Thursday night. </p><p>Halagur CPI B S Sridhar and team opened fire at the prime accused, E S Kiran, 25, when he tried to escape after attacking the police personnel on Thursday night.</p><p>Kirugavalu police station constable H V Srinivas was injured during the operation. Both the accused, Kiran and constable Srinivas have been admitted to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment.</p><p>It may be mentioned that a gang of miscreants had opened the shutters of Mahalakshmi Jewellers and Bankers on August 17 with a gas cutter and had escaped with gold weighing 110 grams and two kg silver articles. The gang attacked Madappa (67), owner of an eatery nearby, who witnessed the crime, and strangled him to death.</p><p>Kirugavala police, who registered a case, arrested K M Anand of Kothathi village, K Sharath Kumar of Echagere village, H T Srinivas of Hatna village and Krishnachari of Keelara village recently.</p><p>The prime accused Kiran was at large at Bheemanahalll in Malavalli taluk. Acting on a tip off the police team conducted an operation to arrest him, when Kiran tried to escape after stabbing constable Srinivas. At this juncture, CPI Sridhar opened fire at his leg and arrested him.</p><p>Superintendent of Police Mallikarjuna Baladandi and Additional SP C E Thimmaiah visited the hospital.</p>