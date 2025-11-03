<p>Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed the Mysuru district administration to submit a proposal to the government for a 'Greater Mysuru', that is expected to merge Hootagalli City Municipal Council, four town panchayats and eight gram panchayats with the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).</p><p>Chairing a meeting at the zonal office 3, at Sharada Devi Nagar, in Mysuru, on Monday, the CM said that the proposal would be approved in the Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held in December.</p><p>Minister for Urban Development and Town Planning Byrathi Suresh shared the details to the media, after the meeting. "Mysuru is witnessing rapid growth, like Bengaluru. In an effort to provide basic infrastructure to the people, 86.31 sq km of the MCC would be expanded to 333.46 sq km. With this, around 2.7 lakh people would join the existing 11.46 lakh population under the MCC limits", the minister said.</p>.Kannada Rajyotsava: Meet Mysuru’s inspiring awardees — a para athlete, a civic worker and a folk artiste.<p>This would resolve several problems faced by the people living on the outskirts. Basic amenities like roads, power connection, drinking water, underground drainage, and sewage management will be provided. </p><p><strong>Proposal for grant</strong></p><p>A proposal for the required grant for the Greater Mysuru Development Project should be submitted. The Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) has a revenue collection of Rs 500 crore. The CM has directed to utilise the money for the development projects. There will also be assistance from the Union government, Suresh said.</p><p>An Expert Committee, led by the Chief Minister, has been constituted, with District in-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa and himself (Byrathi Suresh) as vice presidents. MLAs, MLCs and MPs will be members, he explained.</p><p>Mysuru district is rich with good air quality, water and forest area. The government wants to develop the city in a planned manner, comprehensively. The MDA limits would be increased from 500 sq km to 1,000 sq km, he said.</p><p>Minister Mahadevappa, MLAs Tanveer Sait, G T Devegowda, K Harish Gowda, MLCs A H Vishwanath, Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, C N Manjegowda, and D Thimmaiah, DC G Lakshmikanth Reddy, MCC Commissioner Sheikh Tanveer Asif, ZP CEO S Yukesh Kumar, and MDA Commissioner K R Rakshit were present.</p>