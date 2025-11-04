RSS granted permission for route march in Kembhavi

<p>Kembhavi, Yadgir: The deputy commissioner of Yadgir district has granted conditional permission to RSS to take out a route march in Kembhavi town of the district on Tuesday (November 4).</p>.<p>Two other organisations - Karnataka Dalita Sangharsha Samiti (Krishnappa faction) and State Dalita Sangharsha Samiti - had made a plea that permission should not be granted to RSS. They said if permission is granted to RSS, these two organisations should also be allowed to hold a march on the same day.</p>.Man flashes woman in Bengaluru's Indiranagar; cops say no CCTV coverage at site .<p>DC Harshal Bhoyar said that the RSS would take out route march on November 4. "I have told other organisations to schedule the march on some other day. The rest is left to the police,” he said.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police Pruthvik Shankar told <span class="italic">DH</span> that the DC had asked Dalit organisations to schedule their march on some other day. Legal action will be taken if a march is held without permission, he said.</p>