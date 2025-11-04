Food poisoning at residential school: 12 students fall sick in Karnataka

<p>Belagavi: Food poisoning at Morarji Desai Residential School at Hirekodi village in Chikkodi taluk of the district left 12 students sick. </p><p>Although the children took ill and were subsequently admitted to a hospital on October 29 and 30, the incident came to light only on Monday. </p>.Over 80 students fall ill after suspected food poisoning at Karnataka residential school.<p>This is the second time that an incident of food poisoning has been reported at the school. </p><p>As many as 177 students took ill after eating at its hostel a month ago.</p>