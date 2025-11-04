Menu
Food poisoning at residential school: 12 students fall sick in Karnataka

Although the children took ill and were subsequently admitted to a hospital on October 29 and 30, the incident came to light only on Monday.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 21:35 IST
Published 03 November 2025, 21:35 IST
