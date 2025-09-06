Provide, security, facilities during Jamboo Savari: Ex-Mayor Sandesh Swamy

<p>Mysuru: Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy has urged the Mysuru district administration, to provide proper security and facilities for the general public, to watch the Dasara Jamboo Savari procession.</p><p>“Considering the recent stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium, the authorities concerned should provide more security for the Jamboo Savari procession, which is attended by lakhs of people. Just like the discipline and security with which the Jamboo Savari is conducted on the palace grounds, it should be maintained along the entire route, up to Bannimantapa. The problem is caused mainly by volunteers or activists crowding around the golden-ambari-bearing elephant. They should be avoided,” Swamy said.</p><p>In a letter to Deputy Commissioner G Lakshmikantha Reddy, Swamy said, “The Jamboo Savari procession, carrying the idol of the state deity Sri Chamundeshwari Devi, is launched by the Chief Minister. The officials maintain disciplined supervision until then. The authorities should prevent any indiscipline even after the procession leaves the palace grounds”.</p>.10,000 artistes to enthrall people during Dasara in Mysuru.<p>Swamy said, “Every year, four to five lakh people, including foreign tourists, gather to watch the Dasara Jamboo Savari. Multiple-tier galleries are provided on the Town Hall premises for people to sit and watch the Jamboo Savari. The district administration should make similar seating arrangements on both sides of the road (Raja Marga) at places like Krishnaraja (KR) Hospital for the people to watch the Dasara procession”.</p><p>“Seats are arranged to watch the Jamboo Savari procession on the palace grounds for 40-50 thousand people. However, three to four times more passes are issued than the available seats. This leads to stampede, quarrels, chaos, and disorder. Strict measures should be taken to protect the sanctity of the Dasara festival,” he said.</p><p>As the ambari elephant approaches, crowding increases. People fall on each other. This causes women and children to suffer immensely. Thefts, fights, and assaults happen. The police also watch helplessly. In view of the recent stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, more police security should be provided, Swamy said.</p><p>Systematic seating arrangements can be made on the footpath from Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle to Bannimantapa, in collaboration with private organisations. Separate galleries could be reserved for senior citizens, women, and foreign tourists. Arrangements should be made so that lakhs of people can safely and peacefully watch Dasara, Sandesh Swamy said.</p>