<p>Mysuru city is all set to witness a two-day children's theatre festival, 'Rangatharanga Makkala Natakotsava-2026,' organised by Rangatharanga Mysuru on February 7 and 8 at Kiru Rangamandira (Kalamandira premises).</p><p>The festival begins on Saturday, February 7, at 6 pm with the play 'Huli Beteya Hinde... Munde...', written by Murthy Deraje and directed by S Srikanth. It will be performed by children from the Rangatharanga weekend acting workshop, founder of Rangatharanga Mysuru K M Kirtiraj said.</p><p>On Sunday, February 8, two plays are scheduled to be staged. At 2.30 pm, students of Morarji Desai Residential School, Doddahundi, will perform 'Tikkalu Raja Tiruboki Rajya', written by Santhosh Guddiyangadi, followed by 'Muttisikondavanu' at 5.30 pm, based on a story by P Lankesh and directed by Keerthiraj.</p><p>The event is supported by the Department of Kannada and Culture, Bengaluru, K M Kirtiraj said.</p>