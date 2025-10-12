<p>Mysuru: A 37 year old man who collapsed during RSS 'path sanchalan' at a ground at Gokulam in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> on Sunday evening, reportedly died due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital later. </p>.MP Yaduveer Wadiyar tears into Siddaramaiah over Mysuru crime surge, says city ‘no longer safe’.<p>Mahendra Choyal, resident of Jayanagar is the said RSS Swayamsevak.</p><p>More than 1500 people participated in 'path sanchalan'. It is said that he collapsed during path sanchalan and died at a private hospital later. </p>