<p>Mysuru: Former chief minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said foreigners attacked India and the Indian culture several times, but hundreds of saints, like Swami Vivekananda, protected the country. </p><p>He was speaking at the centenary celebrations of Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama in the city. </p><p>Bommai said Hindu Dharma and Indianness are the same. Foreign invasions against India were never only for land or wealth. They attacked our culture, he remarked. </p><p>He said, "Persons, like Swami Vivekananda, take birth once in an era. He was the answer to every question. At a very young age, he imparted great wisdom. It is remarkable that the Ashrama, inspired by his ideology, has rendered uninterrupted service to the people of Mysuru for a hundred years."</p><p>"Discovering the purpose of life is essential in the journey between birth and death. People believe that the purpose of life is to attain happiness. But one cannot remain happy forever. If one dedicates one's life to the pursuit of knowledge, true happiness can be attained, as Vivekananda taught," he felt. </p><p>Bommai said Swami Vivekananda emphasised two things: Anyone who attains completeness in knowledge and meditation will find the divine path; and Dharma is the vehicle that leads to the righteous path.</p><p>"Dharma resides in truth and humanity. If one performs virtuous deeds through Dharma and discovers the righteous path through intellect, one can experience God. God is omnipresent, but one needs the inner eyes to see him. A true Mahatma sees the Supreme Soul in every human being," he said.</p><p>"There is confusion everywhere today. The human mind, across the world, has become clouded and impure. People cannot stand one another. Dharma is supposed to unite humanity. But today, it is dividing people," he regretted. </p><p>Bommai said Swami Vivekananda spoke clearly about Dharma. "In Hindu Dharma, one must love the land one lives upon. From that point begins the link between Dharma and nationhood. Hindu Dharma and Indian identity are one. Our history is full of conflict. In India, invasions were not merely for land or wealth. They were to destroy our culture because their roots were so deep and widespread. Yet, saints like, Swami Vivekananda, protected this nation," he said.</p><p>"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi dreams of a developed India by 2047. This Ashrama will help realise that vision. Modi also bears the name Narendra. His farsighted vision is inspired by Swami Vivekananda and Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa. Some ask if Modi will be alive in 2047. Modi may or may not be alive then. But, this country will exist, and we must work to build it," he said.</p><p>Muktidananda Swami of the Ramakrishna Ashrama, Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt, Nirmalanandanatha Swami of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were present.</p>