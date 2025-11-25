<p>Kurukshetra: Prime Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi"> Narendra Modi</a> on Tuesday said Guru Tegh Bahadur considered the protection of truth, justice and faith his dharma and sacrificed his life for it.</p>.<p>The government will continue to serve "guru parampara" the same way, the prime minister said while addressing a special programme here to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru.</p>.<p>At the event, Modi, who reached here after hoisting the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/pm-modi-hoists-saffron-flag-atop-ayodhya-ram-temple-says-centuries-old-wounds-healing-today-3809538">saffron Dharma Dhwaj atop the Ram temple</a> in Ayodhya, also released a special coin and a commemorative stamp marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.</p>.PM Modi holds roadshow to Ram temple ahead of flag ceremony.<p>Addressing the gathering, Modi said today was a wonderful confluence of heritage.</p>.<p>He said he was in 'Ramayan ki Nagri' Ayodhya in the morning and now he was here on Lord Krishna's land, he said.</p>.<p>He said when the apex court verdict on the Ram temple came on November 9, 2019, he had gone to Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab for the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor.</p>.<p>"I was praying that the path for the construction of the Ram temple should be paved and the aspirations of all Ram devotees should be fulfilled," he said.</p>.<p>"And our prayers were answered on that day as the verdict came in favour of the Ram temple in Ayodhya," he said.</p>.<p>Today, Modi said, he again got the opportunity to take blessings from the 'Sikh Sangat'.</p>.<p>The prime minister also unveiled the newly constructed 'Panchjanya' memorial dedicated to Lord Krishna's conch in Jyotisar here.</p>.<p>Lord Krishna said on this land of Kurukshetra that protecting truth and justice is the greatest dharma. He said "Swadharme nidhanam shreyah", meaning it is better to sacrifice one's life for the sake of truth, Modi told the gathering.</p>.<p>Guru Tegh Bahadur considered the protection of truth, justice and faith his dharma and laid down his life for it, he said.</p>.Delhi CM Rekha Gupta invites people to visit Red Fort hosting Tegh Bahadur martyrdom event.<p>The government will continue to serve "guru parmpara" the same way, he added.</p>.<p>Modi also visited the 'Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra', an immersive experiential centre where installations depict significant episodes from the Mahabharata, highlighting its enduring cultural and spiritual significance.</p>.<p>Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini were also present.</p>.<p>Afterwards, Modi paid obeisance at a religious event to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. As many as 350 children performed the 'Shabad Kirtan' of 'Gurbani'.</p>.<p>A special sand art show was also part of the event. Later, Modi joined the 'Maha Aarti' performed at the holy Brahmasarovar at the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav.</p>