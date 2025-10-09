Menu
Storm water drain overflows due to rain in Mysuru

A storm water drain overflowed and sewage water gushed into the road in Subhash nagar in zone 8 of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) causing inconvenience to people.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 08:31 IST
Published 09 October 2025, 08:31 IST
