<p>Mysuru: Rain lashed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru </a>city on Thursday morning. </p><p>A storm water drain overflowed and sewage water gushed into the road in Subhash nagar in zone 8 of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) causing inconvenience to people. </p>.10-year-old child found killed in Mysuru.<p>MCC officials informed that they had taken up the work of a culvert near the drain. Due to rain, the storm water drain was blocked with waste particles and overflowed. Their staff visited the spot and cleared the block and addressed the issue. </p>