Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

'They are not just political breakfasts': Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao says Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar discuss all issues

'The CM and the DCM have stated that they are committed to the high command's decision. With that, all discussions are over', Rao said.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 14:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 December 2025, 14:28 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahDK ShivakumarMysuru

Follow us on :

Follow Us