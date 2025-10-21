<p>Saligrama: Three students who went for a swim were washed away at Chamaraja left bank canal on the outskirts of Saligrama town, Mysuru district, on Monday afternoon. The bodies of two students have been retrieved, search is on for the third one.</p>.<p>The deceased are Ayan (15) and Riyan (12), sons of Gram Panchayat member Shakeel, and Lukman (14), son of Mubarak, all residents of Saligrama.</p>.Crops washed away in Karnataka's Mandya after canal breaches due to heavy rainfall.<p>Ayan and Riyan were studying at the Morarji Desai school in K R Pet taluk, Mandya district, while Lukman was studying in Class 9 in Saligrama. The duo had come for holidays and all the three went for a swim on Monday, when the incident occurred.</p>.<p>They were washed away due to the force of water, police said. As the children did not return home, the parents went in search of them, and came to know that they had gone near the canal. The water released into the canal was immediately stopped. While the bodies of Ayan and Lukman have been retrieved, search is on to find the body of Riyan.The bodies were shifted to K R Nagar taluk hospital for post mortem. Saligrama police have registered a case.</p>