<p>Mysuru: Officials of the Forest department visited the RMP Factory premises at Yelwala in Mysuru on Tuesday, after the security personnel complained about its movement there on Monday evening. </p><p>DCF Mysuru Territorial division Paramesh informed that they have been monitoring the movement of about a 13-year-old tigress and her two cubs - about one and half years old - since they were sighted in Yelwala on August 13. The Tiger is not sighted in Yelwala forest region over the past two days. They might have moved to RMP premises, in search of territory. However, it is yet to be ascertained, he said. </p><p>The security personnel have noticed the tiger during their regular patroling on Monday evening. </p><p>Recently two tigers that were spotted on the outskirts of Mysuru, on Aloka Road, near Yelwala social forest area, recently, had created panic among the passersby and the people residing in the surrounding areas. A person bound for Mysuru had sighted a tiger near the border of the Yelwala social forest area recently and its video was widely circulated on social media platforms, warning those bound for Chikkegowdanakoppalu and Nagavala villages on the stretch, during night times. Forest department personnel had installed camera traps in the area to trace and monitor the movement of Tigers. </p>