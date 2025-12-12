<p>Mysuru: Member of the erstwhile royal family of Mysore Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has clarified that she is not opposed to the showcasing of Karnataka’s handicrafts and GI-tagged products, but is exercising her right on the said land in the Unity Mall issue.</p><p>In a press note, issued in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> on Friday, Pramoda Devi responded to media reports that the High Court of Karnataka ordered <em>status quo</em> on the land allotted for the proposed Unity Mall, on a portion of the Mysuru Dasara Exhibition Grounds or Doddakere Maidana, near Mysuru palace, recently.</p><p>In the order, issued on November 28, the High Court directed the respondent no. 8, the Karnataka State Department of Industries and Commerce, to maintain <em>status quo</em>. The petition was filed by Pramoda Devi. Interestingly, her son and Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar had laid the foundation stone for the project on 6.05 acres of land on Survey No 1, Mysuru village, Kasba hobli, Mysuru, on July 27. The total area of the Mysuru Dasara Exhibition Grounds is 80 acres.</p><p>Pramoda Devi said, “As the matter is <em>sub judice</em>, I am responding through this press note to the news item reported by a section of the media, regarding the ‘<em>status quo</em>’ order of the High Court concerning the Unity Mall proposed to be built at Doddakere Tank bed land, on Survey No 1 of Mysuru, Kasba hobli”.</p><p>“I am not opposed to the showcasing of the State’s handicrafts and GI- tagged products. Further, the speculation regarding the alleged and non-existent squabbles seems to be an attempt to sensationalise the issue of exercising one's right of ownership,” she said.</p><p>“The Karnataka government was free to allot any piece of land, belonging to the government, to set up the mall, instead of allotting this particular piece of private property — a settled matter between the Union government and the then State government at the time of accession of States and the subsequent agreement dated January 23, 1950. I do not think I am wrong in exercising my responsibility, to retain and safeguard the legacy of my predecessors for the future generations,” Pramoda Devi said.</p><p>“Relevant documents have been filed to substantiate my stand in the petition filed by me and government response is awaited before the High Court for further proceedings,” she said.</p>