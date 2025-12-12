Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra records marginal rise in COVID-19 complication deaths in 2025; cases fall

Maharashtra documented 5,524 COVID-19 cases from January to October 2024, compared to 2,781 cases during the same period this year.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 09:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 December 2025, 09:34 IST
India NewsCovid-19Maharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us