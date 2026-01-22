<p>Mysuru: A youth was assaulted by auto drivers, for availing the services of a bike taxi near Mysuru City Railway Station on Wednesday night. </p><p>The victim's sister has shared a video of the incident on social media platforms. However, no police case has been filed in this regard.</p><p>Aisiree Bhat, a singer, wrote on X, “I'm not someone who takes upon social media to do this. But I am shook at how helpless a common man is here. I couldn't do anything about it and I could hardly do something”.</p>.‘Samavesha’ seeks to reclaim Mysuru's Bogadi Road for pedestrians.<p>Sharing the video, she added, “This was last night around 11pm at Railway station Mysore, my brother (19 years old) was beaten up for taking a rapido bike, as it is a cheaper option. The police who intervened upon request got them to 'compromise' (sic).” </p>.<p>Bhat has tagged @112Karnataka, @DgpKarnataka, @yaduveerwadiyar and @mepratap in the post. </p><p>The X post had received 1,04,500 views, 411 retweets and 113 comments by 4.50 pm on Thursday.</p>