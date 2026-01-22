<p>The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards were announced on Thursday, January 22. In a heartbreak for India, filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan’s acclaimed drama "<em>Homebound</em>" could not make it to the final cut of the Oscars 2026, failing to get a nomination in the best international feature film category.</p><p>Here are the nominations for the 2026 Oscars. </p>.<p>Elle Fanning, "<em>Sentimental Value</em>"</p><p>Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, "<em>Sentimental Value</em>"</p><p>Amy Madigan, "<em>Weapons</em>"</p><p>Wunmi Mosaku, "<em>Sinners</em>"</p><p>Teyana Taylor, "<em>One Battle After Another</em>"</p>.<p>Benicio Del Toro, "<em>One Battle After Another</em>"</p><p>Jacob Elordi, "<em>Frankenstein</em>"</p><p>Delroy Lindo, "<em>Sinners</em>"</p><p>Sean Penn, "<em>One Battle After Another</em>"</p><p>Stellan Skarsgard, "<em>Sentimental Value</em>"</p>.<p>"<em>The Secret Agent</em>" (Brazil)</p><p>"<em>It Was Just an Accident</em>" (France)</p><p>"<em>Sentimental Value</em>" (Norway)</p><p>"<em>Sirat</em>" (Spain)</p><p>"<em>The Voice of Hind Rajab</em>" (Tunisia)</p>.<p>Timothee Chalamet, "<em>Marty Supreme</em>"</p><p>Leonardo DiCaprio, "<em>One Battle After Another</em>"</p><p>Ethan Hawke, "<em>Blue Moon</em>"</p><p>Michael B. Jordan, "<em>Sinners</em>"</p><p>Wagner Moura, "<em>The Secret Agent</em>"</p>.<p>Jessie Buckley, "<em>Hamnet</em>"</p><p>Rose Byrne, "<em>If I Had Legs I'd Kick You</em>"</p><p>Kate Hudson, "<em>Song Sung Blue</em>"</p><p>Renate Reinsve, "<em>Sentimental Value</em>"</p><p>Emma Stone, "<em>Bugonia</em>"</p>.<p>Paul Thomas Anderson, "<em>One Battle After Another</em>"</p><p>Ryan Coogler, "<em>Sinners</em>"</p><p>Josh Safdie, "<em>Marty Supreme</em>"</p><p>Joachim Trier, "<em>Sentimental Value</em>"</p><p>Chloe Zhao, "<em>Hamnet</em>"</p>.<p><em>"Bugonia"</em></p><p><em>"F1"</em></p><p><em>"Frankenstein"</em></p><p><em>"Hamnet"</em></p><p><em>"Marty Supreme"</em></p><p><em>"One Battle After Another"</em></p><p><em>"The Secret Agent"</em></p><p><em>"Sentimental Value"</em></p><p><em>"Sinners"</em></p><p><em>"Train Dreams"</em></p>