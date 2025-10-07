<p>Mysuru: A youth was hacked to death by a gang in the heart of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> city on Tuesday.</p><p>The victim has been identified as Venkatesh, a resident of Kyathamaranahalli in Mysuru. </p><p>He was travelling in a car near the Dasara Exhibition Grounds when his vehicle was intercepted by the gang that arrived in an autorickshaw and two-wheelers. They pulled out Venkatesh and attacked him with lethal weapons. Despite being alone, he tried to defend himself. But he was fatally attacked. The assailants fled the scene soon after. A few onlookers were left stunned by the turn of events. </p>.Mysuru missing woman case: Court flags police lapses in 'murder' probe.<p>The police suspect that the murder of Venkatesh is related to the murder of one Karthik of Kyathamaranahalli over one month ago. Karthik was killed near a hotel in Varuna village, on the outskirts of Mysuru city.</p><p>Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Deputy Commissioners of Police Bindu Rani and K S Sundar Raj visited the spot. The police said old enmity may be the reason behind the daylight murder.</p>