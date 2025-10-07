<h2> SC tells EC to give details of excluded Bihar voters</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Election Commission to provide it with the details of 3.66 lakh excluded voters from the final electoral roll prepared after Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-supreme-court-directs-ec-to-furnish-details-of-366-lakh-excluded-voters-from-final-electoral-roll-3755573">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Social & Educational Survey: Karnataka extends Dasara holidays for government, aided schools</h2>.<p>The Karnataka government on Tuesday extended Dasara holidays for government and aided schools in view of the ongoing Social and Educational Survey.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/social-educational-survey-karnataka-extends-dasara-holidays-for-government-aided-schools-3755524">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Election 2025 | From poll strategist to game-changer? Prashant Kishor’s gamble explained</h2>.<p>With the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for November, the State's traditional bipolar contest between the ruling NDA and the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc is facing a new challenge in the face of a political strategist-turned-activist who is trying to be a politician — Prashant Kishor and his political outfit, Jan Suraaj.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-election-2025-from-poll-strategist-to-game-changer-prashant-kishors-gamble-explained-3755670">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kannada filmmaker Hemant Kumar held for 'blackmailing, sexually harassing' TV actress</h2>.<p>Kannada filmmaker Hemant Kumar has been arrested for allegedly blackmailing and sexually harassing a television actress after promising her a lead role in his film, police said on Tuesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/kannada-filmmaker-hemant-kumar-held-for-blackmailing-sexually-harassing-tv-actress-3755658">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Explained | From colour photos on EVMs to 1200 voters at each polling booth: 17 key changes in Bihar polls</h2>.<p>The Election Commission announced the dates for the Bihar Assembly polls on Monday. It will be held in two phases, on November 6 and 11, and the counting will take place on November 14.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/explained-from-colour-photos-on-evms-to-1200-voters-at-each-polling-booth-17-key-changes-in-bihar-polls-3755329#1">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka Pollution Control Board orders immediate closure of Big Boss studio</h2>.<p>The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has ordered the immediate closure of the studio premises hosting the Kannada reality show Bigg Boss at Bidadi in Bengaluru South district, citing serious violations of environmental regulations.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-pollution-control-board-orders-immediate-closure-of-big-boss-studio-3755407">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Clarke, Devoret and Martinis win 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics</h2>.<p>Scientists John Clarke, Michel Devoret and John Martinis won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics for "the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit", the award-giving body said on Tuesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/clarke-devoret-and-martinis-win-2025-nobel-prize-in-physics-3755552">Read more</a></p>.<h2>New on OTT this week (Oct. 7 to 14): Best movies & top shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 & More</h2>.<p>This week’s fresh OTT releases are here to deliver the perfect mix of drama, action, and humor.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/new-on-ott-this-week-oct-7-to-14-best-movies-top-shows-on-netflix-prime-video-jiohotstar-zee5-more-3755335#1">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India probes Adani Defence for tax evasion on missile parts imports</h2>.<p>Indian authorities are investigating Adani Enterprises' defence unit for evading import taxes on components used to make missiles, two government sources with direct knowledge said, marking the newest regulatory scrutiny of the group.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/india-probes-adani-defence-for-tax-evasion-on-missile-parts-imports-3755463">Read more</a></p>