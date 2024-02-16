Mysurueans happy about huge list of allocations for Karnataka CM's home district in State Budget

Mysuru: It's raining projects for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's home district, Mysuru in the State budget presented by CM on Friday.
As Mysureans had high expectations, they are happy about the announcement and allocation of funds for several major much awaited projects including development of renowned heritage structures Lansdowne building and Devaraja market in Mysuru in a traditional manner, along with two major projects for Varuna constituency.
They even lauded measures for airport expansion, township, construction of Maharani's college and hostel, flyover on ring road junction and more.
The announcement to develop Badanavalu Khadi and Gramodyoga centre of Nanjangud taluk established in 1927 and visited by Mahatma Gandhi in 1932, was also welcomed.
Youth are happy about the allocation of Rs 54 crore for the construction of Mysuru Maharani Women’s Science College and Rs116 crore for the construction of Maharani Arts And Commerce College Hostel.
They even lauded allocation of Rs 350 Crore for establishment of GTTC Multi-Skill Development Centre at Varuna of Mysuru district in collaboration with Vishweshwaraiah Technological University along with Kalaburagi, Talakal of Koppal district. Rs 120 Crore has been allotted for its implementation in the first phase over three years.
They also hailed the announcement to construct a new textile park in Mysuru region along with Kittur Karnataka, Kalyana Karnataka(Raichur) and Mysuru regions under public-private partnership, which is expected to create 10,000 jobs in the coming years.
Youth even praised the measure to earmark Rs 170 Crore to establish new science centers/planetariums in Mysuru along with Shimoga, Raichur, Chikmagalur, Yadgiri and Mysuru with Central assistance;
Infrastructure
Even as the State Government has already released Rs 126 crore for the extension of run-way in Mysuru Airport and Land acquisition work has also been accelerated. So in order to facilitate early commencement of works, CM has announced to release Rs 43 crore in the current year.
With rapid growth of Mysuru, in order to ease increasing traffic congestion in the city which is adding pressure on the ring road, he has also announced that a feasibility report will be prepared to construct a peripheral ring road to Mysuru City under PPP or Town Planning model.
In order to reduce traffic congestion in Mysuru, CM has announced plans to construct a fly-over in collaboration with NHAI in the outskirts of Mysuru, along the Bengaluru-Mandya Mysuru National Highway-299.
He has even announced that they will construct a railway overbridge at Kukkarahalli and KRS road in Mysuru along with few other districts at a cost of Rs 350 crore.
People have welcomed all these and even the announcement to develop Integrated townships near Mysuru along with few other cities. He even announced that they woud construct automated driving test tracks in Hunsur along with Udupi, Chikkaballapur, Nelamangala, Madikeri, Madhugiri, Hunasuru at an estimated cost of Rs 36 crore.
Health
They even welcomed the announcement to construct a well-equipped out-patient department building in the premises of K R Hospital at a cost of Rs 75 crore in commemoration of centenary of Mysuru Medical College established by Nalvadi Krishna Raja Wadiyar.
CM has announced that they will construct state-of-the-art Critical Care Block to provide better healthcare to patients suffering with critical illnesses in Mysuru, Mandya along with Udupi, Davanagere, Vijayapur, Dharwad and Koppal districts at the cost of Rs187 crore. He has even announced that they would upgrade the existing 40-bedded Nephro-Urology Hospital in Mysuru to a 100-bed hospital.
They will even establish a Human Milk Bank in Mysuru along with Raichur and Bellary districts during the current year.
In order to promote eco-tourism in the State, they have announced to establish interpretation centres Kabini along with Bandipur and Dandeli by Jungle Lodges and Resorts at a cost of Rs 25 crore; and to form one new task force to deal with man animal conflict in Bandipur;
Farmers welcomed lift irrigation schemes announced for K R Nagar taluk of Mysuru district and Devenuru village of Nanjangud taluk. CM has even announced lake filling project of Maraduru of Hunsur taluk and canals development project in Varuna Assembly Constituency,
Farmers also lauded announcement to set up Cold storage unit in the APMC’s of Mysuru and Raichur at the cost of Rs 40 crore each; establishment of Bio-CNG Plant in markets of in Mysuru along with Dasanapur of Bengaluru, Hubli, Ballari, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Belagavi under public private partnership model. These markets will be converted as ‘Zero Waste Vegetables Markets’. Electric vehicles, charging centres and petrol bunks will be started in APMCs in public-private- partnership.
CM has even announced that Advocate Bhavan in Mysuru which is under construction, will be completed during this year.