Mysurueans happy about huge list of allocations for Karnataka CM's home district in State Budget

Mysuru: It's raining projects for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's home district, Mysuru in the State budget presented by CM on Friday.

As Mysureans had high expectations, they are happy about the announcement and allocation of funds for several major much awaited projects including development of renowned heritage structures Lansdowne building and Devaraja market in Mysuru in a traditional manner, along with two major projects for Varuna constituency.

They even lauded measures for airport expansion, township, construction of Maharani's college and hostel, flyover on ring road junction and more.

The announcement to develop Badanavalu Khadi and Gramodyoga centre of Nanjangud taluk established in 1927 and visited by Mahatma Gandhi in 1932, was also welcomed.

Youth are happy about the allocation of Rs 54 crore for the construction of Mysuru Maharani Women’s Science College and Rs116 crore for the construction of Maharani Arts And Commerce College Hostel.

They even lauded allocation of Rs 350 Crore for establishment of GTTC Multi-Skill Development Centre at Varuna of Mysuru district in collaboration with Vishweshwaraiah Technological University along with Kalaburagi, Talakal of Koppal district. Rs 120 Crore has been allotted for its implementation in the first phase over three years.