All products made in Karnataka must carry Kannada labels, too: CM Siddaramaiah

<p>Bengaluru: All products manufactured in Karnataka will now have to be labelled in both Kannada and English, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday. </p>.<p>He made the statement at the valedictory ceremony of the 69th Kannada Rajyotsava award presentation, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of the renaming of Mysore State to Karnataka. </p>.<p>Siddaramaiah said that both private and government sectors involved in production and supply must include Kannada labels on locally produced goods to “uphold the spirit of Kannada”. </p>.<p>“On this historic day, we will pledge to foster an environment in such a way that whoever comes to our state will inevitably learn our <br>language and be able to converse in functional Kannada,” he said. </p>.Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah warns of action against ‘traitors’ humiliating Kannada on social media.<p><strong>Kannada Museum</strong></p>.<p>The government is also planning to convert the deputy commissioner’s office in Mysuru, also known as Attara Kacheri, into a “Kannada Museum”, to mark the historic significance of this year. </p>.<p>Congratulating the 69 Rajyotsava awardees and 100 Suvarna Mahotsava awardees, he wished best regards to continue their work in their respective fields. </p>.<p>Speaking about the contribution made by the awardees, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that the recognition by the government in the form of awards was not only an expression of pride but also a testament to hard work in history. </p>.<p>Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi and Home Minister G Parameshwara were among those present at the ceremony. </p>