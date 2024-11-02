Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

All products made in Karnataka must carry Kannada labels, too: CM Siddaramaiah

He made the statement at the valedictory ceremony of the 69th Kannada Rajyotsava award presentation, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of the renaming of Mysore State to Karnataka.
Shradha Triveni
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 01:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2024, 01:15 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramaiahKannadaproducts

Follow us on :

Follow Us