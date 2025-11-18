<p>Bengaluru: Natasha Sagar, once a well-known junior athlete who was a sure-shot medallist for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a> at most junior competitions in India, passed away here on Tuesday.</p>.<p>According to sources, the 36-year-old Natasha, daughter of Dr Premachandra Sagar -- the vice chancellor of Dayanand Sagar Group of Institutions and Sagar Hospitals, is said to have expired due to health-related issues.</p>.<p>Known as a multi-discipline athlete throughout her young career, Natasha made her first big impression when she clinched a gold in the girls' under-14 triathlon event at the junior nationals held in Shivamogga in 2003. </p><p>The success at such a big stage at home catapulted Natasha as one of the most promising track and field athletes who made juggling between events look easy. </p>.'I will deal with it': Lalu seeks to manage spiraling family feud even as Rohini slams 'filthy kidney' row.<p>"She was punctual, obedient and a very hardworking girl," remembered VR Beedu, the Dronacharnaya Awardee who coached Natasha during her most successful athletic years between 2003 and 2007. </p>.<p>"Her mother first wanted to make her an 800m runner. But we discussed and I thought she had the talent to be groomed as a good jumper. And she proved me right. More than everything she was a nice girl and got along with everybody. The news of her demise at such a young age is difficult for me to believe," said Beedu, who trains at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here. </p>.<p>From long jump, high jump, triple jump to 100m hurdles and pentathlon, the Baldwin Girls High School student had made a habit of finishing on the podium. </p><p>Following a silver in heptathlon at the 2006 junior Federation Cup in Chennai, Natasha slowly big adieu to sports as a teen but went on to excel in studies and entrepreneurial ventures. </p>.Karnataka Revenue Minister Byre Gowda inaugurates inter-apartment sports festival .<p>The Bengaluru girl, named among Fortune India's 100 most dynamic personalities, was serving as the joint secretary of Dayananda Sagar Institutions. </p>