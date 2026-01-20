<p class="bodytext">A year has passed since the government declared Karnataka a Naxal-free state. It has also been a year since six Naxal activists formally joined the mainstream on January 8, 2025. However, all six continue to remain behind bars even today.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Under the leadership of the Naxal Rehabilitation Committee and Shanthigagi Nagarikara Vedike, six Naxals — Mundagaru Latha, Sundari Kuthloor, Vanajakshi Balehole, Mareppa Aroli, K Vasanth and T N Jisha — returned to the mainstream in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who declared the state Naxal-free.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As announced by the government, Naxals with A category cases were to receive Rs 7.50 lakh and those with B category cases Rs 4 lakh as financial assistance, to be released in three phases. Incentives were also promised for information leading to the identification of weapon dump sites.</p>.<p class="bodytext">After joining the mainstream, the six were required to face trial. Since serious cases under laws, such as the UAPA, are registered against them in Kerala and Tamil Nadu as well, they continue to remain in custody. The government had assured that it would not oppose petitions seeking joint trials.</p>.NIA chargesheets 4 Naxal operatives in Chhattisgarh.<p class="bodytext">In the 2025–26 budget, Rs 10 crore was allocated for infrastructure development in Naxal-affected areas, of which Rs 9.12 crore has been released. Incentive assistance of Rs 27.10 lakh was provided in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts. Infrastructure funds of Rs 2 crore and Rs 7.12 crore were allotted to Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts, respectively.</p>.<p class="bodytext">All the Naxals who returned to the mainstream are currently in jail. Latha Mundagaru faces 65 cases in Karnataka, including 43 in Chikkamagaluru district. Vanajakshi has 25 cases, Sundari 23, Mareppa Aroli 13, while Jisha and Vasanth have one case each in the district. Most cases are registered at Jayapura and Sringeri police stations, and charge sheets are yet to be filed in many.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Relatives allege that despite assurances to set up a special court and fulfil 18 demands placed by the Naxals, no progress has been made.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Kanyakumari in prison</p>.<p class="bodytext">So far, 21 people have joined the mainstream in the state. Among them, Kanyakumari has been in jail for nine years, with 58 cases registered against her. Her child reportedly spent early childhood in prison. Former Naxals question whether this can truly be called joining the mainstream.</p>.<p class="bodytext">K L Ashok of Shanthigagi Nagarika Vedike said they will meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to demand the withdrawal of cases and the establishment of a special court, following the Chhattisgarh model.</p>