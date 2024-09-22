Needed in Karnataka: An action plan to tackle dementia

Cut-off box - Modifiable risk factors The Lancet Commission’s 2024 update on dementia added vision loss and high cholesterol as two new modifiable risk factors to the 12 listed in its 2020 report. As the global population continues to rapidly age and live longer the number of people with dementia will continue to rise. Therefore controlling the 14 modifiable risk factors as early as possible could cut the risk of developing dementia by at least 50 per cent noted Dr PT Sivakumar professor and head geriatric psychiatry unit Nimhans.