<p>Belagavi: The Nehru Science, Technology, Robotics, Ecology, Astronomy and Mathematics (STREAM) labs being set up in 41 public schools across the Kalyana Karnataka region will include a "user-friendly" app accessible to both teachers and students. The project is named after India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. </p>.<p>According to the concept note prepared by the Sikshana Foundation, which DH has accessed, the app will provide videos, virtual experiments, interactive simulations related to the subject, and will allow real-time data input and visualisation for science activities.</p>.<p>Other features include bilingual (Kannada/ English) lesson plans and teacher guides, in-app student quizzes, tests and progress tracking, curriculum-aligned inquiry based content, integrates with desktop, tablet, or smart classroom setups and generates class-wise and student-wise performance reports.</p>.<p>The concept note mandates creating separate login credentials and interfaces for students, teachers and administrators. </p>.<p>On December 14, Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju announced that 41 Nehru STREAM labs will be established across 41 public schools (one in each of the 41 constituencies) in the Kalyana Karnataka region. The project will be implemented in collaboration with the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board <br>(KKRDB). </p>.<p>The move intends to integrate interdisciplinary concepts with practical activities, cultivate curiosity, critical thinking and problem solving skills. </p><p>The scheme will be applicable to classes 6 to 10, with over 50 explorations suggested per class for initial implementation.</p>.<p>The project, planned to be executed over five years, has an estimated budget of Rs 8.01 crore. A sum Rs 3.01 crore, Rs 1.16 crore, Rs 1.21 crore, Rs 1.27 crore and Rs 1.34 crore will be spent during the first, second, third, fourth and fifth years of the project, respectively.</p>.<p>"Experiential learning bridges the post-COVID gap, addressing the fear of science among students through hands-on experiments and interactive demonstrations, benefiting rural students. In a pilot study, schools using Nehru STREAM Labs reported a 25% increase in student engagement and a 15% improvement in academic performance in science subjects," the concept note <br>states.</p>.<p>The move also intends to increase attendance rates in schools, especially in rural areas, as students actively engage in enjoyable learning experiences.Implementation method</p>.<p>The selected agency will have to provide end-to-end training of teachers to ensure effective integration of STREAM Labs into regular classroom instruction. The training will encompass both theoretical and practical aspects of STREAM.</p>