Neither BJP-JD(S) alliance nor pen drive issue will have any impact on LC election for South Teacher's Constituency polls: Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the issue of pen drive related to the allegation of sex scandal against Prajwal Revanna will not have any impact on the election of legislative council for South Teachers' Constituency. The JD(S)-BJP alliance has not made any impact during parliamentary elections, and it will not have any impact now also, he said.
Speaking to media persons at Mysuru Airport on Tuesday, he said that the voters for this election are politically mature. They have the capability to assess the achievements and contributions of State Government and Union Government.
He added, "The Congress party has taken this election seriously. The atmosphere is good for Congress. Since the candidates were finalised six months in advance, they got enough time to meet the voters."
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after nomination filing process of Congress candidate for the election of legislative council for south teachers' constituency, Marithibbegowda at the office of Regional Commissioner of Mysuru on Tuesday.
Reacting to the allegation of BJP leaders and Eknath Shinde, that the Congress led State Government would collapse due to their own internal fight, CM Siddaramaiah said, "There is no internal or external fight within Congress. If so, we wouldn't have been able to work together unitedly in the Lok Sabha election. Shinde has made the statement politically. Let him save his own government first he said."
On former Chief Minister H D Kumarswamy's statement that he has a pen drive related to a corruption case, and he would release if the State Government would dare to get it investigated, CM Siddaramaiah said, "His case is always a hit and run one."
When asked if he would campaign for Lok Sabha polls in other States, he replied, "I have been invited to campaign states."
Later along with Minister for school education and literacy Madhu Bangarappa, Mysuru and Mandya district in-charge ministers H C Mahadevappa, Chaluvarayaswamy, Minister K Venkatesh CM Siddaramaiah participated in the nomination filing process of Congress candidate for the election of legislative council for south teachers' constituency, Marithibbegowda at the office of Regional Commissioner of Mysuru. They submitted nomination papers to Mysuru regional Commissioner G C Prakash.
Published 14 May 2024, 09:00 IST