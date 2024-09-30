Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

New study shows 31 amphibian species documented in Karnataka

The researchers explained that the study is unique in categorizing amphibian species based on the state’s ten agro-climatic zones, offering new insights into species distribution.
Shantanu Hornad
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 17:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2024, 17:06 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaamphibian

Follow us on :

Follow Us