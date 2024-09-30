New study shows 31 amphibian species documented in Karnataka

<p>In a first-of-its kind multi-institutional study, a total of 102 species of amphibians were documented in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-karnataka-news">Karnataka </a>of which 31 were found to be endemic (found nowhere else) to Karnataka.</p><p>Researchers from Mount Carmel College (MCC), Bengaluru, Jain (Deemed-to-be-university), Bengaluru, Yuvaraja’s College, Mysore and Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), Western Regional Centre, Pune have published the work titled -- 'Amphibians of agro-climatic zones of Karnataka' with an updated checklist for the state in the <em>Journal Records of the Zoological Survey of India.</em></p> .<p>The researchers explained that the study is unique in categorizing amphibian species based on the state’s ten agro-climatic zones, offering new insights into species distribution. The study showed that the highest diversity was observed in the Hilly Zone (HZ) with 89 species, followed by the Southern Transition Zone (STZ) with 24 species, and the Coastal Zone (CZ) with 18 species; other zones, such as the Eastern Dry Zone (EDZ) and Northern Transition Zone (NTZ), also exhibited notable diversity. </p><p>The study further explained that habitat fragmentation is a significant threat to amphibians, which depend on both land and water environments to complete their life cycles. The researchers called for immediate conservation efforts of pond and wetland ecosystems within these agro-climatic zones, which are vital for the survival of amphibians.</p> .<p>According to the International Union of Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list, of the 102 species listed, four species are listed as critically endangered, 14 species as endangered, five species as vulnerable, three species as near threatened, 22 species as least concern, 24 species as data deficient, and 28 species have not been assessed by the IUCN red list.</p><p>The study offers a more accurate representation of amphibian diversity by including species from all ten agro-climatic zones of the state, thus filling a longstanding gap in biodiversity data. Sphaerotheca varshaabhu and Sphaerotheca Bengaluru are the two newly discovered frog species from the dry zone regions of Karnataka. </p><p>This, the researchers believe, will expand their understanding of amphibian diversity in non-Western Ghats regions. "This new information will serve as a foundation for future studies and conservation strategies aimed at safeguarding Karnataka's amphibians from the growing threats of habitat fragmentation and climate change,” Prof P Deepak, Department of Zoology, MCC and lead scientist of the project, told <em>DH</em>.</p>