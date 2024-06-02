NGT asks MSCL to halt waterfront project in Mangaluru

NGT in the past had ordered for the formation of joint committee in order to submit a detailed report on the project. The Tribunal had asked members of the Joint Committee to submit a report before June 24. Any failure to inspect and submit the report would attract imposition of costs to be paid personally by the joint committee members, it noted.

Karnataka SCZMA (Karnataka State coastal zone Management Authority) has confirmed that some works had been carried out in violation of NoC conditions by the MSCL, especially on the riverfront side in CRZ area. SCZMA officials had inspected the site on May 30 and had noticed that in one of the sites, work was carried out in the CRZ – IB area in violation of NoC conditions.

The applicant had produced photographs highlighting the violations and the photographs were taken on various dates capturing the latitude and longitude details to claim that construction work is going on in the CRZ area, destroying the mangrove forest and in violation of conditions imposed in the NoC.

The Tribunal has expressed displeasure over Joint Committee, that was constituted by the Principal Bench of NGT, for failing to submit a report. National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) had failed to nominate a member to joint committee. Tribunal also expressed unhappiness to note that effective steps had not been taken by DK Deputy Commissioner (who is a member of the Joint Committee and also a nodal officer) to get nomination from NCCR.

In case there is no cooperation from NCCR, DK DC may make it very clear that violation of the Tribunal’s order will be viewed very seriously and prosecution will have to be initiated against the authority concerned.