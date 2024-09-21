Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

NGT notice to KSPCB, Belagavi DC over Maharashtra river pollution

Following an order from the principal bench that both zonal benches can decide jurisdiction, the Southern Zone bench has now sought a response from the KSPCB and Belagavi deputy commissioner.
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Last Updated : 20 September 2024, 20:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bengaluru: The National Green Tribunal has issued notices to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and Belagavi deputy commissioner following a complaint that an industrial unit in Karnataka is polluting Maharashtra's Hiranyakeshi river.

The Western Zone bench had taken up the matter last year. While issuing notice to the Maharashtra authorities, the bench noted that the polluting industry in Karnataka comes under the jurisdiction of the Southern Zone bench and sought the opinion of the principal bench in Delhi.

Following an order from the principal bench that both zonal benches can decide jurisdiction, the Southern Zone bench has now sought a response from the KSPCB and Belagavi deputy commissioner.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 September 2024, 20:21 IST
Karnataka NewsNGTKarnataka State Pollution Control Board

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT