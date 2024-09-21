NGT notice to KSPCB, Belagavi DC over Maharashtra river pollution

Bengaluru: The National Green Tribunal has issued notices to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and Belagavi deputy commissioner following a complaint that an industrial unit in Karnataka is polluting Maharashtra's Hiranyakeshi river.
The Western Zone bench had taken up the matter last year. While issuing notice to the Maharashtra authorities, the bench noted that the polluting industry in Karnataka comes under the jurisdiction of the Southern Zone bench and sought the opinion of the principal bench in Delhi.
Following an order from the principal bench that both zonal benches can decide jurisdiction, the Southern Zone bench has now sought a response from the KSPCB and Belagavi deputy commissioner.
Published 20 September 2024, 20:21 IST