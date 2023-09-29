Nikhil Kumaraswamy reaches out to JD(S) MLA sulking over pact with BJP

The JD(S) youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy is said to have managed to convince the party’s Gurmitkal MLA Sharana Gouda Kandakur, who had expressed resentment over the alliance with BJP.
Nikhil met the legislator in Bengaluru on Thursday and explained to him the need for alliance with the BJP. Speaking to media after the meeting, Nikhil said, “He has expressed his concerns over some issues and I have brought the same to the notice of the senior leaders in the party.”
Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy had also spoken to Sharana Gouda over phone.
“Kumaraswamy has also spoken with him and discussed. Everything ended on a good note and we have made him understand why alliance is important at this stage and he also has agreed,” Nikhil mentioned.
Sharana Gouda said after the meeting that, more than convinced, he has obeyed senior leaders of the party.
“We have discussed all the issues. The senior leaders of the party have sent the youth wing president respecting my opinion. I have shared
my concerns with him,” he stated.
Soon after the BJP-JD(S) alliance was made public, Sharana Gouda had raised a red flag by saying they didn’t take party leaders and workers into confidence. Following which, senior leaders of the party handed over the responsibility of handling the MLA to Nikhil.