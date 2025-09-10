Menu
NIMHANS observes Suicide Prevention Day, flags Karnataka's higher suicide rate at 20.2%

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2022 data, the state records 13,606 suicides annually. Bengaluru ranks third among Indian megacities in the number of suicides.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 15:08 IST
