Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Nitte University Chancellor N Vinaya Hegde passes away at 86

Vinaya Hegde, born on April 3, 1939 was the second son of late Justice K S Hegde, former judge of Supreme Court of India and former speaker of Lok Sabha and late Meenakshi Hegde.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 15:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 January 2026, 15:41 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruNitte Vinaya Hegde

Follow us on :

Follow Us