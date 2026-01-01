Nitte University Chancellor N Vinaya Hegde passes away at 86

<p>Mangaluru: Well known educationist, industrialist, philanthropist and Nitte (Deemed to be) University Chancellor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitte-vinaya-hegde">N Vinaya Hegde</a> passed away on Thursday morning. </p><p>He was 86. He is survived by his wife Sujata, daughter Ashwita R Punja, son Vishal Hegde serving as Pro-Chancellor (Administration) of Nitte (Deemed to be) University, two sisters and brothers including former Lokayukta chief Justice N Santosh Hegde. </p><p>Vinaya Hegde, born on April 3, 1939 was the second son of late Justice K S Hegde, former judge of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court-of-india">Supreme Court of India</a> and former speaker of Lok Sabha and late Meenakshi Hegde. </p>.‘Youth can imbibe values from Vinaya Hegde’s life’.<p>After obtaining a BSc degree from St Joseph’s College in Bengaluru, he founded Lamina Suspension Products Limited in 1975 and created employment to thousands of youth. In 1979, Vinaya launched Nitte Education Trust, guided by the conviction that education and health are the most powerful instruments of social change.</p><p>The trust which started with a modest Kannada-medium school in Nitte, today runs 43 institutions, including professional colleges and hospitals, serving more than 29,000 students and employing over 5,500 staff. </p><p>The Justice K S Hegde Charitable Hospital, along with 23 rural health centres, provides free and affordable healthcare to underserved populations across Karnataka and northern Kerala.</p><p>Nitte (Deemed to be University), established in 2008, stands among leading institutions with an NIRF rank of 80. Vinaya through `Namaste Centre' for North Eastern Studies, established in 2016, offered sponsored seats to deserving students from North East and underprivileged children from Meghalaya were supported from primary education through graduation. </p>.Faced criticism from my own community for advocating creamy layer principle: Ex-CJI Gavai.<p>In recognition of his contributions he had received Udyoga Pathra Award, honorary doctorate by Mangalore University among others.</p><p>His mortal remains were kept for public at his house, ‘Sadanand’, in Shivbhag and later at Nitte campus, where the public, well-wishers and members of the academic fraternity can pay their last respects between 4.30 pm and 6 pm. The final rites were conducted in Nitte.</p><p>Vinaya Hegde was recommended for Padmashree award.</p><p>Former dakshina kannada deputy commissioner A B Ibrahim described Vinay Hegde as a towering personality in the undivided district of South Canara. "He was worried about communal tensions and always advocated for social harmony. His death will create a void in the social fabric of society," Ibrahim said and recollected recommending his name for Padmashree award to the government.</p>.Dharmasthala case: ‘No Ananya did MBBS in KMC in 2003’.<p>Mangalore University Vice Chancellor P L Dharma said the death of Vinaya Hegde marks an end of an era which witnessed a great transformation in educational sector in undivided DK district. </p><p>"Entire student community, staff of Mangalore University salute him for his exemplary contribution to our country and Dakshina Kannada in particular," VC said. </p><p>Sai Geetha the coordinator of the Dr K R Shetty Centre for Tulu Studies at Nitte (Deemed to be University) said Vinaya Hegde was passionate about Tulu language and culture. The centre's `Tulu Cognate Dictionary', presented at the Dravidian Linguistics Association conference in February 2022, was presented with Dr Hermann Gundert Endowment Award. </p><p>Vinaya Hegde used to award cash prizes to the tune of Rs 10 to Rs 15 lakh to Kannada schools of excellence and Kannada medium schools in Kasargod district.</p>