No let-up in flood situation in Krishna basin

Relentless rain in the Konkon belt of Maharashtra and heavy discharge of water from dams and barrages of upstream Krishna has worsened the flood situation in Belagavi, Bagalkot and Yadgir districts.

River Krishna and its tributaries - Doodhganga and Vedganga - are flowing above the danger mark in Chikkodi sub-division, where over 20 bridges have already submerged. With bridges going under floodwaters, Ugar Khurd-Kuduchi, Jamkhandi-Miraj and Sadalga-Bhorgaon roads have been closed for traffic.

With a huge volume of water flowing into Krishna, the authorities, as a precautionary measure, released a whopping 2.25 lakh cusec from Almatti reservoir on Wednesday evening. The dam, on July 24, recorded an inflow of 1.78 lakh cusec, which is expected to go further up in next few days.