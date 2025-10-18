<p>Belagavi: Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil stated that there is no proposal before the government to ban Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha (RSS) in the state. Government has not been thinking to to ban any organisation in the state.</p><p>Patil told reporters here on Saturday that he cannot reply to comments made by other Congress leaders like B K Hariprasad demanding ban on the RSS as it was not a registered organisation. As of now there was no proposal before the government to ban it.</p>.Karnataka Cabinet puts on hold proposed law regulating RSS’s use of government premises.<p>Regarding Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti observing Karnataka Rajyotsava as black day, he said, all have to participate in the celebrations organised to mark state unification movement and show respects to Bhuvaneshwari Devi on the state day formation. Its a duty of all the people residing in the state. District Administration will take decision regarding the event of the pro-Maharashtra outfit.</p><p>Patil said formal decision regarding the dates for winter session of the state legislature to be held at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha were yet to be decided. Preparations for the legislature session will begin soon.</p>