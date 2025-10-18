Menu
No proposal before Karnataka govt to ban RSS: H K Patil

Patil told reporters here on Saturday that he cannot reply to comments made by other Congress leaders like B K Hariprasad demanding ban on the RSS as it was not a registered organisation.
Last Updated : 18 October 2025, 11:01 IST
Published 18 October 2025, 11:01 IST
