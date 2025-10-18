<p>Mangaluru: Two traffic police personnel from Puttur have been suspended after a video showing them allegedly assaulting an auto driver went viral on social media.</p><p>According to police sources, on the evening of October 17, auto driver Basheer, a resident of Kuria village, was driving his auto rickshaw without wearing a uniform. </p><p>Assistant Sub-Inspector Chidananda Rai and police constable Srishaila MK, who were on duty at the Puttur Traffic Police Station, signalled him to stop. </p> .Bengaluru Traffic Police issues advisory, flags six festival weekend traffic hotspots.<p>However, Basheer allegedly ignored their signal and continued driving at high speed, violating the Motor Vehicles Act.</p> .<p>The police personnel then chased and stopped the vehicle. It is alleged that during the confrontation, they abused and assaulted the driver. The incident was captured on video, which later went viral on social media platforms.</p><p>Following a review of the incident, ASI Chidananda Rai and constable Srishaila MK have been suspended from duty pending further inquiry.</p>